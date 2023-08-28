JUST IN TIME FOR ELECTION SEASON: Here Comes Da Bug. “Just in time for back-to-school, not to mention the start of the 2024 presidential primaries, the drabs and trollops of the Corporate Media have begun beating the drums for the Biden regime and the CDC/Big Pharma shills to announce the Return of the Black Death, aka Covid. If you liked the Covid Hoax the first time, you’re going to love the redux. The Thing that Destroyed the Trump Administration, ruined our election system, smashed the American economy, wiped out two or three years of schooling, and effectively repealed the First Amendment — not because of disease, mind you, but via bureaucratic fiat — now wants back in our lives.”