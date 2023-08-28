VICTOR SHOKIN DEMANDED BIDEN PROBE IN 2020: You didn’t hear about it because the Mainstream Media was busy protecting and promoting the Biden presidential campaign. But, as The Lid reports, “the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General filed a complaint with Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation demanding an investigation of then VP Joe Biden for ‘illegal influence on him as the prosecutor general of Ukraine.’”

According to an English translation of the Shokin complaint, he attributed his dismissal to Biden’s demand:

“Owing to my firm position on the above-mentioned cases regarding their prompt and objective investigation, which should have resulted in the arrest and the indictment of the guilty parties, Joseph Biden developed a firmly hostile attitude towards me which led him to express in private conversations with senior Ukrainian officials, as well as in his public speeches, a categorical request for my immediate dismissal from the post of Attorney General of Ukraine in exchange for the sum of US $1 billion in as a financial guarantee from the United States for the benefit of Ukraine.

“Throughout the last months of 2015 and the first months of 2016 Joseph Biden, taking advantage of his position, came several times on official visits to Ukraine in order to negotiate with the leaders of the country my eviction and, consequently, the closing of the objective investigation into the offenses committed by persons associated with the company ‘Burisma Holding Limited’ (Cyprus), including the son of the aforementioned US official.”

For those who depend upon the Mainstream Media, Shokin’s reference to “the son of the aforementioned U.S. official” is to Hunter Biden.