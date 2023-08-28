MY COLLEAGUE NICHOLAS NUGENT IS BLOGGING OVER AT VOLOKH: When Should the Law Regulate Content Moderation? I believe that one justification is when moderation-by-collusion among companies constitutes a conspiracy in restraint of trade, or a conspiracy to interfere with people’s civil rights, two things that I believe happened in the Parler case.
