THE SPANISH CIVIL WAR . . . in Ukraine?

Though they don’t brief well to some in industry where cheap is a threat to their business model and they cannot imagine anything that does not have real time video reachback to DC – with the cardboard drones to the modified jet-ski attack drones at sea, the hints for what we need in future wars is right there in Ukraine if people are willing to act on what they see.

Sadly, too many decision makers seem to be listening to the same usual suspects that WaPo’s David Ignatius talks to. Decision makers need to open their aperture and stop taking the words and perspectives from the same people who have been wrong about the Russo-Ukrainian War from D+0.

Imagine if battalions were issued a flat of these cardboard wonders for use as the battalion commander’s discretion? Heck, give it to the Marines for their next exercise in WESTPAC and see what use they can come up with.

The future imperfect is here.