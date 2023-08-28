MAKE THEM PAY: Sixth Circuit Denies Qualified Immunity to School Officials: Court finds parent’s right to comment on their interactions with their child’s coaches or teachers is cleartly established. “In this day and age, one need not look (or scroll) far to find speech she deems disrespectful. Many of us might share her sentiment. But that does not mean the disrespectful speech opens one up to government retaliation. The First Amendment muscularly protects most types of speech. For today’s purposes, it is enough to say that those protections encompass a parent’s criticism of the ways in which school employees treat the parent’s child at school.”

What’s disappointing is that we needed a court to make this clear.