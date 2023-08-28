“LIFE RUNS ON RIBOSOMES:” New Research Sheds Light on the Formation of One of Nature’s Most Fundamental Molecules. “Life runs on ribosomes. Every cell across the globe requires ribosomes to convert genetic data into the vital proteins required for the organism’s operation, and, subsequently, for the production of more ribosomes. However, scientists still lack a clear understanding of how these essential nanomachines are assembled. Now, new high-resolution images of the large ribosomal subunit are shedding light on how arguably nature’s most fundamental molecule coalesces in human cells.”