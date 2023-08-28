FASTER, PLEASE: NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights.

Related: Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 aircraft deemed airworthy by FAA. “Supersonic airliner manufacturer Boom Supersonic has received an experimental airworthiness certificate from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its technology demonstrator aircraft the XB-1 as it continues ground testing. The company is hoping to build the world’s fastest airliner, the Concorde-like Overture, and is using the XB-1 aircraft to demonstrate the tech that will be used when building the final airliner. . . . Despite not yet constructing the aircraft, Boom Supersonic has already received backing from major players in the aviation industry with American Airlines, United, and Japan Airlines all placing pre-orders for the Overture aircraft.”