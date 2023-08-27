THE SYSTEM GOES AFTER ANYONE IT SEES AS A THREAT: “I maintain healthy skepticism about the real source of videos like that. Maybe it’s old white men. But scrolling through TikTok recently I saw many videos of young black men reacting positively to the Trump mugshot (and it certainly wasn’t because they perceived fear in that glowering face).”

Even in 2016, people were comparing Trump to a rapper. Now he’s got legit mugshots.

Plus, from the comments: “‘In an unjust society the only place for a just man is prison.’ — Henry David Thoreau.”