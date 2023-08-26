THE ROCK AND THE EGG: “Much like the election protests that led to the persecution of President Trump and so many of his closest supporters, the Rittenhouse incident reveals a lot about the state of the current system, and pace the manifest doomer content, I believe that there is a silver lining in the storm clouds, a silverpill, if you will. Rittenhouse and Trump, each in his own way, and at different ends of the continuum of power, revealed an important truth about the system: it is weak, tottering, and stands firm only insofar as pressure is not applied. The arrests, the censorship, the desperate lies are signs not of power but of fear, inchoate and visceral, a fear that springs from a dawning awareness of its own illegitimacy, that only the inertia and rapidly dismantling norms of prosperity past keep the normies on couches and out of the streets.”

I agree that the system is weak and tottering. I worry that what replaces it will not be an improvement, which history indicates is a real possibility.