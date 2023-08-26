YEAH, SOME OF THEM WERE TELLING US THAT THE COVID VACCINE PREVENTED INFECTION AND TRANSMISSION: Alarming Study Shows Doctors Can Be an Insidious Source of Misinformation.
And others claimed that mask mandates and lockdowns saved lives.
