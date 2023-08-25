NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: China’s economic crisis is real and it’s spectacular. “I’m enjoying seeing China’s arrogant nationalists, the communist apparatchiks who believe the party knows what’s best for everyone getting humbled by the simplest of problems: economic reality. After seizing the freedom of millions of people in Hong Kong and threatening to do the same to Taiwan, China suddenly finds itself facing a severe crisis of confidence.”

The funny thing is, if China had stayed on the Hu Jintao path of increasing economic, and even social, freedom its economic and diplomatic positions would be vastly better. Instead, Xi re-injected a big dose of communism and the economy and society started to die. It’s like that stuff is poison.