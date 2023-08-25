LOL:
REPORTER: “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?”
BIDEN: “I did see on television”
REPORTER: “What’d you think?”
BIDEN: “Handsome guy” pic.twitter.com/pag7S13n9I
— Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) August 25, 2023
