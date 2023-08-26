PROBABLY: The FBI likely has a case file on Oliver Anthony already, whistleblower says.

They couldn’t find Moussaoui before 9/11 but they’re on top of anyone who’s politically inconvenient.

Flashback: “Though not really funny, there’s a certain Keystone Kops angle to the Moussaoui investigation, too, as Congressional investigators have discovered. FBI investigators misunderstood the law, and were thus too slow to search Moussaoui even though the evidence in their possession was more than sufficient. The bureaucratic resistance to searching Moussaoui was so great that field agents in Minnesota wondered — before Sept. 11 — if Usama bin Laden had a mole in Bureau headquarters.”

Hey, it’s not like he was protesting at school board meetings.