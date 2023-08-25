BEYOND COW FARTS: New Research Reveals Surprising Sources of Methane Emissions: “Freshwater ecosystems are responsible for about half of the world’s methane releases, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. A significant portion of this methane is believed to come from rivers and streams, yet there’s a lack of comprehensive data about the global rates and patterns of these emissions.”

For all the confident talk about greenhouse matters, we lack a basic understanding of what’s actually going on.