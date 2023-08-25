NO HOUSE-PASSED BILL IS GOING TO BE TAKEN UP IN THE SENATE, SO INVESTIGATION IS WHAT THEY CAN DO: McCarthy Hints Congressional Investigation of Federal Maui Response.
Turn on the lights. Expose the swamp.
