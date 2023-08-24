THEY WANT YOU TO FREEZE IN THE DARK, EARTHBOUND: Biden’s Justice Department sues SpaceX.
The left hates space exploration. It makes sense. The only people opposed to people leaving are slave masters afraid the slaves will escape.
