HE’S BACK ON TWITTER:
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
He’s right that it’s election interference, of course. It’s nothing else, as many Democrats gleefully proclaim.
