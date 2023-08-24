SPOILER: THEY WON’T. A Lot Of Government Officials Should Be Going To Prison For The Hawaii Fires.

If we had a functioning news media, there’s a video that would be leading every newscast right now. It has nothing to do with a plane crash in Russia, a GOP primary debate, or even the indictment of every lawyer who’s ever given Donald Trump legal advice, as important as all those topics may be. This video is about Americans — including children — who died horribly this month. It’s about how their deaths could have been prevented if their government was even remotely competent.

The footage I’m talking about is an interview with a survivor of the fires in Maui. This interview was conducted not by CNN or NPR but by a real estate agent who moonlights as a citizen journalist. He spoke with a man who goes by “Fish” and survived the blaze in Lahaina. Here’s what that man saw. . . .

He says, “All the cars were lined up, but none of them were moving. . . . And I was wondering what was stopping the traffic. It was a policeman.”