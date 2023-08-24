CDR. SALAMANDER: Who’s Afraid of the Big, Bad BRICs? Let’s dance. “Led by China and Russia, BRICS are morphing in to something aimed are creating a new international economic and rules based order by challenging the old. The present structure, led by the USA and its dollar simply is not what they want. If the BRICS want to dance, then let’s dance. There is a natural counter to BRICS that in economic, human, and cultural criteria is superior and clearly differentiated. Of course, I’m talking about the G7.”