ANDREW MCCARTHY: The Fani Willis case is the J6 Commission of indictments. “Willis is an elected Democrat who seeks reelection next year, and her indictment is the progressive fever dream: the Trump-orchestrated insurrection with all the villains the Left loves to hate — Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeff Clark, et al. But because Willis, like Smith, lacks proof of violence and hence proof of an actual insurrection, she is left groping for a unifying crime that would tie them all to the same conspiracy.”

