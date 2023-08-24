INTEREST: Trump and Tucker Show Was Perfect Counterprogramming to Fox News GOP Debate.

Trump said, “I think [Biden’s] the most corrupt president we’ve ever had. And he also has the distinction of being the most incompetent.” He also said that he believes Biden is “compromised because China knows so much about him. They know where the money comes from. They know where it is, who paid it — they probably paid it.” He mentioned the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center receiving Chinese money.

“He is in many ways the Manchurian candidate,” Trump said. “He is the Manchurian candidate and he’s afraid to tell Russia to get out of Cuba. He’s afraid to tell China to get out of Cuba.”

Biden’s failing health and the prospect of Kamala Harris being the nominee prompted Trump to say, “Her moments are almost as bad as his.” On Biden, he said, “You watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks–he’s so stiff. And then you see him on the beach and he can’t even lift that chair. You know, they’re made to be light. He can’t lift the chair. He can’t walk to the chair…. Somebody thinks he looks fabulous on the beach. I think he looks horrible on the beach.”