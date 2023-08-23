THE FUTURE OF APPALACHIA: South Appalachia is already turning around, and remote work offers new opportunities for North Appalachian communities too. “For fully remote workers, I changed my mind about the various incentive programs that are out there like Tulsa Remote. These pay people $10,000 to move to a new city or state. I used to think this sounded desperate and was hokey. But they seem to have had some success. West Virginia’s Ascend WV program has done very well, and Eastern Kentucky’s pilot program is already showing good results. This is something communities could consider.”