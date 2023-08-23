COFFEE: IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO? “Genetically predicted higher plasma caffeine concentrations were associated with lower BMI and whole body fat mass. . . . Furthermore, genetically predicted higher plasma caffeine concentrations were associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Approximately half of the effect of caffeine on type 2 diabetes liability was estimated to be mediated through BMI reduction.”
