WELL, YES: Washington Post: China’s COVID coverup was the system operating as intended. “The information in this piece isn’t new but it’s nice to see it presented in the context of how China’s one-party system was intentionally geared to lying, first to their own people and then to the entire world. ”

The thing is, our own uniparty system canceled people for pointing this out a couple of years ago. Am I saying that our system is the same as China’s? No, but I am saying that the people running our system would like for it to be.