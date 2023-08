THE NEW SPACE RACE: India on the moon! Chandrayaan-3 becomes 1st probe to land near lunar south pole. It’s only the 4th nation to successfully land a probe on the Moon, and it comes just after the Russian effort failed.

Plus: “India’s success today can be attributed to ‘extensive changes’ to its landing strategy after Chandrayaan-2’s 2019 crash, Bhardwaj said.” As Elon Musk has demonstrated, treating failure as part of the iterative learning process instead of a disaster is the path to success.