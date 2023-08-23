WSJ: Hunter Biden’s Foreign Dealings Spell More Trouble Ahead: Justice Department opens prospect of pursuing lobbying violations as it presses on with criminal tax probe, while Republicans push to implicate President Biden in his son’s activities.

U.S. relations with China were steady in December 2013 when then-Vice President Joe Biden stepped off Air Force Two in Beijing with a seemingly unremarkable companion: his son Hunter.

Days later, Shanghai authorities approved the formation of an investment boutique, underwritten by Chinese government money, that named Hunter Biden as a director and later cut him an ownership share at a discounted price. Roughly four months afterward, he began earning up to $1 million annually for sitting on a corporate board in Ukraine, a country his father paid special attention to as vice president. Hunter Biden would go on to earn millions more from a brief association with a Chinese energy-and-finance conglomerate trying to break into the U.S.

The younger Biden’s foreign business activities loom larger than ever a decade after that trip, with President Biden seeking re-election as a grinding Justice Department investigation and a determined probe by congressional Republicans scrutinize where Hunter Biden made money overseas and what he got paid to do.

Last month prosecutors told a judge that as they continue to investigate Hunter Biden’s activities, he faces the possibility of being prosecuted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires Americans who talk to U.S. government officials or the media on behalf of foreign parties to register that relationship. A review by The Wall Street Journal of the younger Biden’s business activities shows the areas where he interacted with foreign entities and received money from them.