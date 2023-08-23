JUDAS CONTRADICTION: Skeptics often claim the Gospels of Matthew and Luke give conflicting accounts of the death of Judas Iscariot. But Eric Lyons of the Apologetics Press demonstrates why the accounts are complimentary, not contradictory. It’s the latest installment of a new regular Wednesday feature — CONTRADICTIONS — on HillFaith.
