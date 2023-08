JOHN HINDERAKER: Finally, some good news on energy. A North Carolina coal-fired plant will be replaced with nuclear, not wind. So there’ll be, you know, actual power. “Still, one has to wonder: why are these victories so hard to achieve? Why would utilities and politicians not want to save hundreds of billions of dollars? And why would they not want an electric grid that can keep the lights on?”

