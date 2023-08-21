BUT HE’S RAKED IN THE ROYALTIES AND SPEAKING FEES: Prof. Ibram Kendi hasn’t published a new paper in 4 years.
Woke academics don’t have to do scholarship. It’s in the rules somewhere.
BUT HE’S RAKED IN THE ROYALTIES AND SPEAKING FEES: Prof. Ibram Kendi hasn’t published a new paper in 4 years.
Woke academics don’t have to do scholarship. It’s in the rules somewhere.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.