CLEARLY. NEXT QUESTION? Does the Washington Post have a policy against using the word ‘Democrat’ when reporting on arrested politicians?

Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn this month was sentenced to 5 years in prison for pornography convictions.

Former businessman and political fundraiser Tony Lazzaro this month was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sex trafficking causes.

You can read about both of these convictions in the Washington Post, which has covered these cases for months. A big difference: Not a single one of the Washington Post stories on Wojahn’s sex offenses mention his party or his political allies, and every single one of the Washington Post’s stories on Lazzaro mentions his party in the headline and the first sentence, and goes on to mention his political allies.

You can guess which party each belongs to.