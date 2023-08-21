MATT TAIBBI: Tracking Orwellian Change: The Aristocratic Takeover of “Transparency:” Klaus Schwab, the Aspen Institute and others flip the meaning of a word that once meant the empowerment of populations against political elites. But now that sort of empowerment is the worst nightmare of the global ruling class.
