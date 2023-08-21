MORNING BRIEFING: Biden Is Ignoring Maui, but I Have a Plan to Get Joe There ASAP! “Some of you are going to curse me out as being heartless, but what I’m about to say is true, Hawaii lacks the electoral votes to draw *President Biden’s interest. Also, Hawaiians are too damn loyal to the Democrats to begin with. . . . Please understand that Biden requires spending 40% of his year sunning his bumper crop of liver spots, and he’ll get to you when your number of electoral votes increases and your unshakable loyalty begins to waver.”

Plus: “The bad news: No, Kruiser is not yet back. The good news: He is day drinking.”