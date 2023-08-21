WHEN THE PROLES GET SKINNY, WHAT’S AN ELOI TO DO? Almost 100 Million Americans Eligible For New Weight Loss Drug. “That’s a lot of people by any measure. Projections suggest it would mean some 43 million fewer people with obesity, and the prevention of around 1.5 million heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems over the course of 10 years. The estimates, from a team at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) in the US, are based on a recent trial involving 1,961 adults, targeted at people with obesity and who were given a weekly 2.4 milligram dose of semaglutide, the pharmaceutical on which Wegovy is based.”