PRETTY MUCH, YES: Maui Wildfires Can Be Classified as First Woke-Caused Disaster.
Well, the first one we can point to. If you go third and fourth order effects I’m sure there’s more.
PRETTY MUCH, YES: Maui Wildfires Can Be Classified as First Woke-Caused Disaster.
Well, the first one we can point to. If you go third and fourth order effects I’m sure there’s more.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.