August 21, 2023

SCIENCE: Women look at women’s breasts as much as men do. “We can’t just pin this on the men. Women are perceiving women this way, too. It could be related to different motives — men might be doing it because they’re interested in potential mates, while women may do it as more of a comparison with themselves. But what we do know is that they’re both doing it.”

