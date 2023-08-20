UPLOAD YOUR MIND: The race to link our brains to computers is hotting up.

I used to be more enthusiastic about this kind of tech, back when I trusted tech people more.

Tech is no longer a threat to the establishment, it’s one of the establishment’s main sources of money and power. Which is bad in itself, but also casts a new sort of light on questions like “do I want my brain connected to a computer?” The answer is very different when the computer is basically my device that I control, the way computers were in the ‘80s and ‘90s, as opposed to an interface with a network of hardware and software that I don’t control and can’t trust. Letting something like that connect to my brain is a much less appealing proposition. Likewise AI personal assistants to run my affairs, and even upgrades to my physical body that involve any sort of computerization. You know, all the paraphernalia of 1990s transhumanism. So I guess what I’m saying is that I don’t trust them because they’ve shown themselves to be untrustworthy, and back around the turn of the millennium they hadn’t really done so yet.

So there’s that.