OH, BEHOLD, MY SHOCKED FACE: Chinese Economy a ‘Dead Man Walking’? Strategist Weighs In on Property Crisis. (VIDEO.)

It never was what it claimed to be. Because, you know, totalitarians lie, something our “smart” “elites” don’t seem to grasp. But then the complete idiots thought taking out their main customers would make them stronger and richer. Something only a Marxist could believe. The result was unavoidable.