LOL, CHRISTIANITY TODAY: Christianity Today wrote an article praising Barbie and Taylor Swift a day before it trashed Oliver Anthony as anti-biblical. Hoo boy do I have some thoughts. “Ah, so the Body of Christ – His Church, His Bride – is just like the Taylor Swift fan community, eh? What a take!”

Plus:

To sum up: This woman felt bad that she probably bought cookies using food stamps once or twice while missing the entire point. Oh, and she shamed a broken man from a very broken part of the country in the process. Well done!

Let me lay it on you: If you are “5 foot 3 and you’re 300 pounds” and you are pounding back taxpayer-funded fudge rounds with no attempt to find a job, and you are milking that lazy life for all it’s worth, then this is what the Bible says about you:

“If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat.”

“Whoever is slack in his work is a brother to him who destroys.”

“But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”

“Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.”

And about wicked rulers who try to keep their fellow countrymen dependent on them like a drug dealer:

“When the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan.”

“A wicked ruler over a helpless people is like a roaring lion or a charging bear.”

“Your princes are rebels and companions of thieves. Everyone loves a bribe and runs after gifts. They do not bring justice to the fatherless, and the widow’s cause does not come to them.”