MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: What if Joe Biden’s Senile routine is all an act?

Some New Yorkers may remember Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, the mob boss who pretended to be crazy for 30 years to throw off law enforcement.

Gigante was part of the Genovese family crime mob, and the feds eventually nailed him.

The Biden family syndicate, meanwhile, has been raking in tens, possibly hundreds, of millions from shady foreign sources, something that begs for the kind of law enforcement attention that the Genovese family got.