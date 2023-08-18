REMEMBER, ONLY TRAINED GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS CAN BE TRUSTED TO USE FIREARMS SAFELY: IRS special agent killed at Phoenix gun range during training exercise. “According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the shooting happened at the firing range at the Federal Correctional Institutional in Phoenix, located near Pioneer Road and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. Aimee Arthur-Wastell, spokesperson with the FBOP, said the range was being used by multiple federal agencies at the time. The FBI specified that the agent was there for ‘routine’ training when they were killed, but didn’t offer specifics as to how the agent was killed or if anyone was in custody.”