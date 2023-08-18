CONTRARY TO WIDESPREAD BELIEF, THERE’S NOTHING ABOUT BEING “NICE” IN CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE: Christian Publication Goes After Oliver Anthony’s Working Man’s Anthem Because It’s Too Mean.

And criticizing people on welfare isn’t un-Christian. See Thessalonians: “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you: that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”

But, you know, Christianity Today. Personally, I think “If you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds, Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds” captures that sentiment pretty well.