IF YOU LIKE AMERICA, THANK CHRISTIANITY: It’s not just that the 1619 Project is slanderously inaccurate, such “history” completely and purposely obscures the deeply faith-driven roots of the American political and cultural experience. That’s the view of Bradford Littlejohn, writing in “Public Discourse: The Journal of the Witherspoon Institute.”

The specifics of the Christian influence on the founding are subject to various interpretations, to be sure, but in a review of Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land: How Christianity Has Advanced Freedom and Equality for All Americans by Mark David Hall, Littlejohn impressively and critically marshals the facts, connections and logic that long pre-date the Philadelphia convention.