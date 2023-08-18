ARE ‘GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT’ RULES A GOOD IDEA FOR HIGHER ED? The left uses them mostly to selectively attack for-profit institutions. My experience at FIRE made me very dubious of for-profit higher ed, but if “gainful employment” rules are needed for (say) a for-profit MBA, I don’t see why they shouldn’t also be applied to an MBA from a traditional nonprofit university.
