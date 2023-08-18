JEFFREY CARTER: I Was Wrong About Vivek. “DeSantis has been a great governor and takes on some fights a lot of people wouldn’t. He has expanded a Republican majority after narrowly winning his first election. But, seeing him in high-contact situations with normal people he seems out of place. Compare him to a candidate like JD Vance. I just don’t see DeSantis being like that.”

I want to like DeSantis more, but I’m sorry to say that he does have an awkwardness to him that reminds me of Al Gore. Of course, Gore came very close to being president, and if he hadn’t ignored his home state he’d have won in 2000.