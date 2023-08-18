UM: 2023 Toyota Sequoia Review – A Three-Row Prius? I’ve heard the complaint about Toyota deliberately holding back on some of their models, and in this case I think they want customers favoring a luxe vehicle to upgrade to the Lexus LX600. In fact, they tend to denature the top Toyotas to encourage people to go for the Lexus.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.