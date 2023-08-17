DOUBLING DOWN ON CORPORATE CENSORSHIP: Amazon bans Scott Adams “for life;” Apple removes Glenn Beck. “People who make money creating content need access to customers, and these “platforms” have a stranglehold on the means of distribution. YouTube, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Twitter are the conduits to the customer base and have inordinate power to make or break a content creator should they so choose. Unsurprisingly these platforms often collude through ‘independent’ third parties, which in turn are largely funded by Left-wing organizations which create phony ‘safety’ guidelines and ‘fact checks’ which are used to gatekeep access to the public.”