MARK SIMON: No WSJ, the US does not need China for Science. The WSJ looks for a new engagement rationale, and fails.
I meant to post something about that article, which I found quite unpersuasive. It read like the product of an interest group.
MARK SIMON: No WSJ, the US does not need China for Science. The WSJ looks for a new engagement rationale, and fails.
I meant to post something about that article, which I found quite unpersuasive. It read like the product of an interest group.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.