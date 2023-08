DAVE PORTNOY STRIKES BACK: Note the place that claims to hate him and his audience still has the sticker for his 2018 9.1 review in the window. The 2023 review is 7.3.

7.3 isn’t actually a bad review for Portnoy, but a 9.1 is almost unheard of — it means the place is worth a special trip. Don’t worry, Sauce Pizza, I don’t think you’ll have very many of those Barstool Bros you say you hate cluttering up your restaurants anymore.