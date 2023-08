DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS:

Where are the 41,000 hours of J6 tapes?

Where is the Nashville Trans Terrorist manifesto?

Where is the Ghislaine Maxwell child

Trafficking client list?

Where is the “J6 bomber”?

None of these things have been released for the same reason:

They would destroy the MSM narrative

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 10, 2023