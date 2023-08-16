INDUSTRY LEADER: Sandy Munro Describes Tesla Technological Lead and Speed of Innovation. “Sandy Munro takes apart all of the leading cars in the world and analyzes costs and technological from the materials and components. He describes in this interview how Tesla achieved dominance in all drivetrain and electrical efficiency in all aspects of electric cars that matter since the Model 3 six years ago.”
